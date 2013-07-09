Motorsports Tickets

|Motorsports 2017 Ticket Information
|
Friday, Saturday
and Sunday
One Day Ticket
Adult – $14
|
Friday, Saturday
One Day Ticket
Child – (Ages 6 – 12) – $5
|
All Weekend!
Children Under 6
are FREE!
|
Sunday – All Children 12 and Under are FREE!
|
Adult 3-day ticket – $30
Child 3-day ticket – $10
Purchase your tickets in advance
using a credit card by calling
609-888-3618
or send a check or money order to:
Len Sammons Motorsports, P.O. Box 8547, Trenton, NJ 08650
When paying by check, please indicate which tickets
and how many of each you would like.
|
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks — 100 Station Ave. — Oaks, PA 19456 — 484-754-3976
For GPS use this address:
1601 Egypt Road — Phoenixville, PA 19460 — (Upper Providence Township)
