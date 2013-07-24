Indoor Rules & Entry Forms

Entry forms are available in PDF form.  Please print and mail the form to:

Len Sammons Productions
PO BOX 8547
Trenton, NJ 08650

 

Please be sure to include your entry fee and photos of the car and driver for Official Souvenir Program and Pre-Race Promotions. 

Please Note: You may purchase pit passes ONLY at the event.

No pit passes will be sold prior to arrival at the Indoor Race. Entry Fees do not include a pit pass.  No one day passes are available. Minimum age of 14 in garage area – Special wristbands to anyone under 16 (can not go in hot chute area)Pit Pass does not guarantee seat in the main seating area.

Rules Information

3 RACE ENTRY FORMS

TRENTON INDIVIDUAL RACE ENTRY FORMS

ALLENTOWN INDIVIDUAL RACE ENTRY FORMS

ATLANTIC CITY INDIVIDUAL RACE ENTRY FORMS

 

