Ms. Motorsport Pageant

Ms. Motorsports Pageant sponsor PJ Olilver (left) of Oliver Construction Enterprises and event promoter Len Sammons (right) present Ms. Motorsports 2017 Taylor Albert (center), first runner up Lauren Fischer (left) and second runner up Caitlin Puccio with their awards at the 2017 PPB Motorsports Racecar & Trade Show (Alex & Helen Bruce Photo)
Do You Want to be Ms. Motorsports?
For Contest Rules and Entry, download, print, mail and sign:
Ms. Motorsports 2017 Official Entry Form
Little/Tiny Ms. Motorsports 2017 Official Entry Form
Mail form along with photographs to:
Ms. Motorsports 2017 Contest
PO Box 8547
Trenton, NJ 08650
High Resolution Color Photos may be e-mailed to: msmsphotos@aarn.com
One headshot and one full body shot should be included sized at: 4″x6″ or 5″ x 7″. One of the photos will be used in the program.
For 31 years, Ms. Motorsports has been an essential part of the auto racing community, representing Area Auto Racing News as an ‘ambassador of speed’ at race tracks all over the country. From Super DIRT Week to the Knoxville Nationals to NASCAR Sprint Cup events, Ms. Motorsports embodies everything necessary to promote the sport of auto racing.
More than just a presence in Victory Lane, Ms. Motorsports winners have participated, sponsored and event competed in auto racing events. In addition, Ms. Motorsports spends hours at the track – hosting driver appearances, meeting members of the media, signing autographs, posing for photos and interacting with fans and officials, as well as, generating new content for social media.
How Do You Become Ms. Motorsports?
Ms. Motorsports is crowned on Saturday Evening during the Motorsports Racecar & Trade Show.
In order to become Ms. Motorsports there are four rounds of competition, contestants are scored by a panel of judges — members of the motorsports community — scoring contestants on personality, poise, appearance, choice of swimwear, choice of sportwear and their swimsuit photo pose with a race car. Each category will offer a maximum of 10 points from each judge. The photo segment will award up to 5 points from each judge. Competition segments include: interview, sportswear, swimwear and photo.
Judges will determine and crown Ms. Motorsports and award her with a $1,500 prize, a 1st runner up ($500 prize) and a 2nd runner-up ($250 prize).
Winner is entitled to a $1000 poster deal in exchange for making 5 mandatory appearances for Area Auto Racing News. No other appearances are mandatory; some paid appearances can be arranged. If passed upon by winner 1st runner-up will be offered these appearances.
Candidates should be between the ages of 18 and 35, be outgoing, have a high energy level, be comfortable talking to be people and be familiar with some form of motorsports.
What Does Ms. Motorsports Do?
- Stand in Victory Lane and Smile
- Green auto racing fans at the track and away from the track. This is probably her number one responsibility. From hospitality suites to fans in the grandstands, Ms. Motorsports has a busy schedule at racing events – meeting, signing autographs and interacting with fans, sponsors and media members.
- Media Personality. Ms. Motorsports is an ambassador for the auto racing community so she will be called on to do occasional interviews and take photos.
- Charity Events. Past Ms. Motorsports winners have made a conscious effort to take part in more and more events away from the race track, Ms. Motorsports has been known to lend support to various charities.
Keep Up With Ms. Motorsports Arynne Moody
