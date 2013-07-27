Ms. Motorsport Pageant

High Resolution Color Photos may be e-mailed to: msmsphotos@aarn.com One headshot and one full body shot should be included sized at: 4″x6″ or 5″ x 7″. One of the photos will be used in the program.

Do You Want to be Ms. Motorsports?

For 31 years, Ms. Motorsports has been an essential part of the auto racing community, representing Area Auto Racing News as an ‘ambassador of speed’ at race tracks all over the country. From Super DIRT Week to the Knoxville Nationals to NASCAR Sprint Cup events, Ms. Motorsports embodies everything necessary to promote the sport of auto racing.

More than just a presence in Victory Lane, Ms. Motorsports winners have participated, sponsored and event competed in auto racing events. In addition, Ms. Motorsports spends hours at the track – hosting driver appearances, meeting members of the media, signing autographs, posing for photos and interacting with fans and officials, as well as, generating new content for social media.

How Do You Become Ms. Motorsports?

Ms. Motorsports is crowned on Saturday Evening during the Motorsports Racecar & Trade Show.

In order to become Ms. Motorsports there are four rounds of competition, contestants are scored by a panel of judges — members of the motorsports community — scoring contestants on personality, poise, appearance, choice of swimwear, choice of sportwear and their swimsuit photo pose with a race car. Each category will offer a maximum of 10 points from each judge. The photo segment will award up to 5 points from each judge. Competition segments include: interview, sportswear, swimwear and photo.

Judges will determine and crown Ms. Motorsports and award her with a $1,500 prize, a 1st runner up ($500 prize) and a 2nd runner-up ($250 prize).

Winner is entitled to a $1000 poster deal in exchange for making 5 mandatory appearances for Area Auto Racing News. No other appearances are mandatory; some paid appearances can be arranged. If passed upon by winner 1st runner-up will be offered these appearances.

Candidates should be between the ages of 18 and 35, be outgoing, have a high energy level, be comfortable talking to be people and be familiar with some form of motorsports.

What Does Ms. Motorsports Do?