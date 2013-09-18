Trenton Race History

The roar of professional auto racing, which had not been heard in New Jersey’s State Capital in over thirty years, was awakened in 2014 with the running of the 1st Annual Battle of Trenton Indoor Auto Race. TQ Midget Saturday night wins have been taken by Erick Rudolph (Feb. ’14) and Andy Jankowiak (Dec. ’14).

The events promoted by Len Sammons Motorsports Productions were hosted at the Sun National Bank Center in Trenton and featured top drivers from at least ten different States and Canada competing in the TQ Midget Racing Series.

Trenton Speedway, on the grounds of the former New Jersey State Fairgrounds, hosted auto races on tracks of various configurations from the 1930s. A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti, Bobby and Al Unser, N.J. native Wally Dallenbach Sr., Richard Petty and David Pearson enjoyed some of their greatest career racing successes there.



