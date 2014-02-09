Motorsports Exhibitor Information

The Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2017 fueled by Sunoco Race Fuels and Distributed by Insinger Performance Race Car and Trade Show will take place on Friday, January 20 thru Sunday, January, 22nd.

For those who have not been exhibitors or have missed a year or two the beautiful new show brochure is available along with a show floor plan by contacting Danny Sammons at 609.888.3618 or danny@aarn.com.

The very classy Crowne Plaza Valley Forge will serve as the host hotel and will again offer a discounted rate of $94 per night (plus taxes). The hotel is located just 7.5 miles from the Expo Center and is within walking distance of the popular King of Prussia Mall, the nation’s second largest retail complex with over 350 stores and close to 100 restaurants.

The Perfect Show for:

Speed Equipment Suppliers

Part Manufacturers

Engine Builders

Race Fuels & Lubricants

Trailer Manufacturers & Retailers

Chassis Builders

Safety Equipment

Speedway Displays

Publications

Apparel Companies

Video Producers

and Much More!

Motorsports 2017 Order Forms

Got a Question about Motorsports 2017?