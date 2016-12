This Week In AARN // December 6, 2016

TOP HEADLINES

Third Bridgeport Track Takes Shape; Three-Eighths Oval Joins Five-Eighths, Quarter Mile Existing Courses Mahoning Valley Speedway Switches To American Racer Tire For 2017 Bob Hilbert Sportswear $10,000 TQ Midget Indoor Challenge Gets Started This Weekend At ‘Battle Of Trenton’ Utica-Rome Speedway Joins DIRT Fold For 2017 Perrego Takes Accord’s Gobbler Modified Win In Second Start With New Team URC Presidency Assumed By Rick Weller, Tentative 70th Annual Schedule Announced At Banquet Dale Blaney, Zemco Align Efforts; To Run ‘Outlaw’ Schedule Checkered Flag Fan Club’s 65th Annual Champions Banquet Honors Dozens As Hundreds Attend NASCAR Honors Jimmie Johnson In Vegas At Annual Awards Banquet