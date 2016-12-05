Newsmaker of the Week // Anthony Perrego

When a racer loses not one, but two, rides at the eleventh hour, panic is the most common reaction. Anthony Perrego did not panic. He immediately found Small Block and Big Block Block rides for Orange County’s Eastern States Weekend, finishing third and second respectively. Brian Smith, Perrego’s new Small Block car owner, put him in his car again for the Gobbler at Accord last Saturday and magic followed. No one was beating Perrego this day, least of all his former car owner’s new driver. Out of adversity, victory. From victory, making of news!