Newsmaker of the Week // Erick Rudolph

For the sixth time in his career. Erick Rudolph has won a Len Sammons Motorsports Productions (LSMP) TQ Midget feature. In this instance, Rudolph worked on a car that was only ninth fastest in time trials, turning it into a powerhouse that ran the fastest lap of the weekend in final pre-feature practice. In the feature, Rudolph was gone, quickly carving his way to the front and once there, was not to be caught, though several tried. This was a powerful statement in round one of the three venue LSMP Indoor Series. It made news in the present and established Rudolph as a heavy favorite to win more races - and keep making news - this winter.