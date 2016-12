This Week In AARN // December 13, 2016

TOP HEADLINES

FINAL ISSUE OF 2016 - NEXT EDITION JANUARY 3 TQ Master Erick Rudolph Wins Latest ‘Reenactment’ Of ‘Battle Of Trenton' Ryan Preece Leaves Xfinity Series; Returns To Partridge Ride For NWMT Assault World Racing Group Releases Schedules, Announces New Random Drug Testing Policy At Indy PRI Show Phil Kurze, NASCAR Mod Tour Whelen Man, Weighs In On Combined North, South Scheds AARN Year End Christmas Edition Features Scores Of Track, Series Final Points Robert Ballou Discusses Crash, Surgery, Timetable For Return At PRI