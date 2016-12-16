Feature Winners: December 13, 2016 – January 3, 2017

Auburndale, FL: (Sat., Dec. 17th)

 (Trucks) BRENT HUBER

DuQuoin, IL:(Sat., Dec. 17th)

 (USAC Midgets) TYLER COURNEY

East Bay, FL: (Sat., Dec. 17th):  (Late Model) MARK WHITENER

Allentown, PA: PPL Center (Fri., Dec. 30th)

 (TQ Midget)

Allentown, PA: PPL Center (Sat. Dec. 31st)

 TQ Midget)

Fort Wayne, IN: Allen Co. Coliseum, (Fri. Dec. 30th)

 (Midget)

(600cc Micro Sprints Wing)

:(600cc Micro Spring Non-Wing)

Fort Wayne, IN: Allen Co. Coliseum, (Sat. Dec. 31st)

 (Midget)

(600cc Micro Sprints Non-Wing)

(600cc Micro Sprints Wing)
St. Louis, MO: Edward Jones Dome: (Fri., Dec. 16th) (Late Model) SHANNON BABB
(UMP Mod)
St. Louis, MO: Edward Jones Dome: (Sat., Dec. 17th) (Late Model) SCOTT BLOOMQUIST
(UMP Mod)