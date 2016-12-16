Feature Winners: December 13, 2016 – January 3, 2017

|
Auburndale, FL: (Sat., Dec. 17th)
|(Trucks) BRENT HUBER
DuQuoin, IL:(Sat., Dec. 17th)
|(USAC Midgets) TYLER COURNEY
East Bay, FL: (Sat., Dec. 17th): (Late Model) MARK WHITENER
Allentown, PA: PPL Center (Fri., Dec. 30th)
|(TQ Midget)
Allentown, PA: PPL Center (Sat. Dec. 31st)
|TQ Midget)
Fort Wayne, IN: Allen Co. Coliseum, (Fri. Dec. 30th)
|(Midget)
|(600cc Micro Sprints Wing)
:(600cc Micro Spring Non-Wing)
Fort Wayne, IN: Allen Co. Coliseum, (Sat. Dec. 31st)
|(Midget)
|(600cc Micro Sprints Non-Wing)
|(600cc Micro Sprints Wing)
|St. Louis, MO: Edward Jones Dome: (Fri., Dec. 16th)
|(Late Model) SHANNON BABB
|(UMP Mod)
|St. Louis, MO: Edward Jones Dome: (Sat., Dec. 17th)
|(Late Model) SCOTT BLOOMQUIST
|(UMP Mod)