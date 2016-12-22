DORNEY PARK SPEEDWAY WILL COME ALIVE AGAIN AT PPB MOTORSPORTS 2017

OAKS, PA December 14, 2016 . . . The memories of Allentown, PA’s Dorney Park Speedway live on despite the track being long gone. Many of the yesteryear stars that raced at the popular facility will be part of the Dorney Park Reunion which will be a big part of the three day (January 20-22) Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2017 Fueled by Sunoco Race Fuels and Distributed by Insinger Performance Race Car and Trade Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA. Even Mario Andretti, the Indy 500 winner in 1969, raced midgets at Dorney Park back in the early sixties. The track, operated by the late Jerry Fried, was displaced by the theme park when the space was needed to expand the amusement park facility. Dorney Park Reunion organizers Bob and Dale Snyder have been working overtime in recent weeks to round up former drivers and race cars to be part of the event. “We have about 35 drivers and at least 15 cars lined up and the list is growing,” said Bob Snyder. The Reunion will feature such outstanding racers as Tony Hirschman, Floyd Santee, Ward Crozier, George Wambold, Hal Renninger, Jack Follweiler, Eric Beers, Russ Frantz, Roger Heffelfinger and a long list of others. And cars that will be on display include the Wambold #81 Sportsman, Tom Arntz Three Quarter Midget, Lorin Arthofer’s #71 Sportsman, Preston Henry Jr. #48 Coupe and more. Well known photographers Henry and Sue Wilt will have their Dorney Park Memorabilia Collection on display. Motorsports 2017 show promoter Len Sammons said, “The interest has been outstanding for the Dorney Park Reunion. It will be a huge part of our show. The Park display will include three quarter midgets, sportsman, late models, midgets and much more. This is going to be a must see part of the show.” An autograph and interview session will take place on Saturday, January 21. Snyder has also indicated that he is working on a major surprise to be added to the event. A featured guest at Motorsports 2017 will be seven time NASCAR Premier Series champion Richard Petty considered the King of NASCAR. Many other well-known racers and personalities will be appearing at the show with details to be announced. The 3-day show will again fill 250,000 square feet of the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center with just about everything imaginable in motorsports available for attendees to see. Over 250 race cars, representing many different segments of the sport, will be on hand. In addition hardcore vendors will be part of the show along with many racing facilities offering information on their 2017 season. Again, as in the past, free industry seminars will be offered. Exhibit space is filling quickly so now is a good time to reserve a display area. Call Danny Sammons at 609.888.3618 or danny@aarn.com. For complete show details, ticket prices and more check in at www.aarn.com and go to the Motorsports link.