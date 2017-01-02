Newsmaker of the Week // Ryan Flores

The only races Ryan Flores runs are the Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series TQ Midget events at Trenton, Allentown and Atlantic City.

Ever the competitor, Flores had finished second five different times in these Indoor races, but never won.

Until last weekend, that is.

That’s when Flores went to work. On Friday night, in Allentown, Pa.’s PPL Center, he persevered over a hyper-charged field, repelling all challengers.

But that was just a warmup for the Saturday Showdown. In that race, Flores and Erick Rudolph got together, drifted high on the track and upstart Tommy Catalano swept by for the lead.

What would have a startling upset ended when Catalano spun by himself as Flores applied the pressure.

So back to back, Flores demonstrated his range of talent by winning two high profile races under totally different circumstances.

This was a win that was long overdue – two wins in a row as it turned out – and that makes news!