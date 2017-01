This Week in AARN // January 3, 2016

TOP HEADLINES

TQ Ace Ryan Flores Authors Weekend Clean Sweep Inside Allentown’s PPL Center

Joe B. Miller Is Tulsa Shootout Micro Outlaw Star; Pennsylvanian Tyler Walton Takes 1200 Winged Main

Kyle Hamilton, Russ Gamester Score Fort Wayne Rumble Indoor Midget Wins

Deyo Announces STSS Sportsman Race On Bethel Pavement With $6,900-To-Win Purse

World Racing Group Announces Affiliation With Racing With Jesus Ministries

Promoter Jeremie Corcoran On The Move; Buys Half Interest In GRIT Series, Rights To Syracuse Dates For November Trade Show

In The Northeast This Year: Five USAC Sprint, Four USAC Midget, One USAC Silver Crown Race Scheduled

$5000-To-Win 360 Sprint Race Announced For Weedsport Speedway in June

Super DIRT Series Race Is On Bridgeport Speedway’s 2017 Schedule