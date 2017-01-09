Named in honor of one of Mack Trucks’ founders, John (Jack) M. Mack, “Jack” is a completely customized all-wheel-drive Mack Mega Crew Cab Pick-Up

Named in honor of one of Mack Trucks’ founders, John (Jack) M. Mack, “Jack” is a completely customized all-wheel-drive Mack mega crew cab pick-up. This one-of-a kind truck came off the production line at the Lehigh Valley Operations cab & vehicle assembly facility on October 27, 2015 – the 151st birthday of one of the Mack brothers who established Mack Trucks in 1900.

“Jack” puts forth a fearless presence that takes ownership of every road he travels. The 800hp engine was hand-crafted and performance modified in the performance laboratory at Powertrain Productions in Hagerstown, MD.

The truck’s custom fabricated bumpers are Born Ready for tough, off-road terrain. A completely customized, fully tilting cab bed matches the cab’s aesthetics and reinforces its “tough as the come” appeal.

The Mack brothers created what has long stood as the most iconic brand in the trucking industry. Their name lives on through our employees and their passion for building premium trucks that are so synonymous with toughness, durability and strength they are an enduring part of our language: “Built like a Mack Truck”

A proud symbol of the Mack brand, “Jack” was Born Ready and stands as a physical manifestation of the innovative skills and technical expertise of the people who build Mack Trucks – The American Truck You Can County On.

Jack’s Physical Features

– 800 Cubic Inch Turbo Diesel Engine

– 800 Horsepower

– 2,800 ft. lbs. of torque.

– 8″ dueal exhaust

– 19,000 pounds

– Black rawhide interior

– Touch screen infotainment system

– 3D printed “Jack” name plates modeled on founder Jack Mark’s Signature

– 46″ Tires and Custom Wheels

– Back up and side cameras

– 16,000 lb. winch

– Born Ready attitude.