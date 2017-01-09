Newsmaker of the Week // Stewart Friesen

Stewart Friesen made big news many times this past year. Over the last five seasons in fact.

Friesen is in the headlines yet again and this time it’s before he’s even seen a green flag drop in 2017.

With the formation of Halmar Friesen Racing (HFR), ‘Stewy’ is going NASCAR Camping World Truck Series racing in 2017 – full time.

This is a full throttle commitment, with Tommy Baldwin, Jr. running the operation.

Daytona awaits. Then, it’s on to 22 other races from Phoenix to Loudon. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime for the most spectacular driver in a generation.

Newsmaker Stewart Friesen’s star is ascending yet again.