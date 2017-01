In This Weeks AARN // January 10, 2017

TOP HEADLINES

Stewart Friesen, Chris Larsen Going Full Time In NASCAR Trucks In 2017

EMPA Holds Annual Press Convention; Sheppard Named Driver Of The Year; Dewease Earns Reigle Award For Sprint Car Excellence

Chili Bowl Preview: Northeastern Drivers Among 375 To Contend For 24 A-Main Spots

Dirt Mod Man Rick Laubach Announces Busy Schedule With Three Separate Car Owners

LM Wild West Shootout In Arizona Is All Bobby Pierce’s

New Danny Varin Book Offers Account On Ward-Stewart Canandaigua Sprint Tragedy

York County Racing Club Honors The Region’s Finest In Racing Saturday

Mansfield Speedway’s Pavement Will Be Covered Over With Dirt For 2017