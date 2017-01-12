PPB MOTORSPORTS 2017 RACE CAR AND TRADE SHOW SCHEDULE

Friday, January 20, 2017

1:00 PM: Box Office Opens at A-Hall Entrance only.

1:00 PM: PRE-SHOW EXHIBITS & INFORMATION (A-Hall Entrance Only) – The public is invited to enter the D-Hall Stage Area starting one-hour before the rest of the show opens. You must have a ticket for the show which opens at 2 PM. This will allow you easy entrance to the show when it is officially opened.

2:00 PM: Show Opens to the public

2:15 – 9 PM: GO-KART RACEWAY OPENS (C Hall Raceway) – Race your racing buddies on an oval track for bragging rights in fast electric go karts. It’s just $10 a race. Tickets are available at the speedway location. You must be at least 12 years old and over 54 inches in height to take the green flag.

3:00 – 6:00 PM: AUTOGRAPHS (Monster Truck display No. 1204) – Kids meet Monster Truck drivers Jessica Braukmann driver of Be Aware and Bill Braukmann driver of Shockwave and check out their trucks that will be on display all weekend.

5:00 to 6:00 PM: AUTOGRAPHS (Pioneer Pole Buildings Display No. 104: Craig Von Dohren, Davey Sammons, Trevor Kobylarz, Kevin, Jesse and Brian Hirthler.

6:00 – 7:00 PM: AUTHOR BOOK SIGNING, MEET & GREET (Coastal 181 Booth No. 816) Author Bones Bourcier with Paula Flemke Bouchard of “Ron Bouchard: Remembering The Kid From Fitchburg”

7:30 – 8:30: AUTHOR BOOK SIGNING, MEET & GREET (Coastal 181 Booth No. 816): Authors Kevin Olson & Lew Boyd of “Cages are for Monkeys”

6:30 – 7:00 PM: PIONEER POLE BUILDINGS CELEBRITY GO-KART RACE (C Hall Raceway) – Check out top drivers from several different divisions racing head to head in electric go-karts in a celebrity race for bragging rights.

7:00 PM: REBUILDING THE WALL (D Hall) – The historic Jerry Wall “Yellow Jacket” rear engine full midget is scheduled to make it’s first public appearance in over 45 years in all of it’s original glory. A formal unveiling at the Classic Racing Times booth will be held with the original designer, builder and driver Jerry Wall who has made the trip in from his Arizona. The car, which has been under restoration in the shops of Joe Grandinetti as well as Dimension Design, is currently owned by George Van Varick. All are invited to attend the unveiling.

Saturday, January 21, 2017

10:00 AM: BOX OFFICE OPENS, PRE-SHOW EXHIBITS & INFORMATION (A-Hall Entrance Only) – The public is invited to enter the D-Hall Stage Area starting one-hour before the rest of the show opens. You must have a ticket for the show which opens at 11 AM. This will allow you easy entrance to the show when it is officially opened.

11:00 AM: Show opens to the public.

11:15 – 9:00 PM: GO-KART RACEWAY OPENS: (C Hall Raceway) – Race your racing buddies on an oval track for bragging rights in fast electric go karts. It’s just $10 a race. Tickets are available at the speedway location. You must be at least 12 years old and over 54 inches in height to take the green flag.

11:00 – 1:00 PM: AUTOGRAPHS (Sunoco/ Insinger display – Booth No. 111): NHRA Pro Stock driver JOHN GAYDOSH and Sunoco Race of Champions asphalt Modified race winner MATT HIRSCHMAN.

11:30 – 1:30 PM: AUTOGRAPHS (Jeff Hammond Collector’s World Booth No. 1703) – JEFF HAMMOND, the well known racing television broadcaster and former NASCAR Cup crew chief will be signing autographs and meeting fans.

12:00 – 12:30 PM: BOOK REVIEW (E HALL STAGE) – KEVIN OLSON and LEW BOYD, “Cages are for Monkeys.” In a 50-year career, Kevin Olson raced Midgets all over the U.S. and famously Down Under, along the way winning multiple USAC, BMARA and other championships. Inducted into both the National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame and the USAC Hall of Fame in recognition of his driving talent and success, Olson is probably equally well known for his off-the-wall sense of humor and non-stop pranks. Like Kevin, his book is candid, nostalgic, and consistently outrageous.

12:00 – 1:00 PM: AUTOGRAPHS (Pioneer Pole Buildings Display – 104) – Chuck Schutz, Jon Swanson, Brett Beiber, Kevin, Jesse and Brian Hirthler plus more to be announced.

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM: AUTHOR BOOK SIGNING, MEET & GREET (Coastal 181 Booth No. 816) – Authors Kevin Olson and Lew Boyd, “Cages are for Monkeys” will be available to sign books and talk about the subject.

1:00 – 3:00 PM: AUTOGRAPHS (E Hall Stage) – RICHARD PETTY, the undisputed King of Stock Car racing makes his return for his third visit to the Motorsports show but first in over 25 years. Before signing autographs Petty will say a few words to the fans before signing one autograph per person.

1:30 to 3:00 PM: AUTOGRAPHS/ READING REUNION – Stop by relive a great area in racing while metting many former Reading Fairgrounds stars including Russ Smith, Glenn Fitzcharles, Garry Gollub, Tim Higgins, Aaron Bromer, Earl Derr, Bobby Braxton, Whitey Kerschner, Bruce Young, Donnie Eskey, Archie Myers, Del Bitting, Lee Brisan and Bob Eppihimer who once turned laps around the historical 1/2 mile dirt speedway.

1:30 – 2:30 PM: AUTOGRAPHS (Racing For Jesus display) -NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour driver Max Zachem, Stafford Motor Speedway SK Modified champion Rowan Pennink, SK Lite Modified driver Joey Ferrigno and DIRT Modified Keith Flach.

2:00 – 3:30 PM: NEW YORK STATE FAIRGROUNDS MOODY MILE REUNION (E-Hall Reunion Area) – Special Autograph session to include Gary Balough and his famous No. 73 car owner TONY FERRAIUOLO, matt sheppard, Jimmy Horton, kenny brightbill, Richard Tobias, Billy Dunn & MORE.

2:00 – 3:00 PM: AUTOGRAPHS (Pioneer Pole Buildings Display – 104) – Fred Rahmer Sr, Freddie Rahmer Jr and Brandon Rahmer.

2:00 – 5:00 PM: AUTOGRAPHS (Monster Truck dispaly No. 1204) – Kids meet Monster Truck drivers Jessica Braukmann driver of Be Aware and Bill Braukmann driver of Shockwave and check out their trucks that will be on display all weekend.

3:00 PM – 4 PM: AUTHOR BOOK SIGNING, MEET & GREET (Coastal 181 Booth No. 816) – Author Len Kasper, “Spencer Speedway Legends 1957-1977” chronicles two golden decades at the Spencer, NY, Speedway. The book also touches upon other tracks in racing-rich upstate New York, including Monroe County, Canandaigua, Lancaster, Utica-Rome, and Holland.

3:00 – 4:00 PM: AUTOGRAPHS/ DORNEY PARK REUNION – (C-Hall Reunion Area): Special Autograph session and interviews to include George Wambold, Roger Heffelfinger Sr., Preston Henry Sr., Tony Hirschman, Floyd Santee, Chip Santee, Mike Garris, Ward Crozier, Don Weida, Randy Bok, Danny Huston, Russ Frantz, Greg Long, Wayne Kerstetter, Kevin Rex, Eric Beers, Todd Geist, Hal Renninger, John Markovic, Terry Markovic, Jack Follweiler, Chris Hahn, Dave Cicon and Rick McNeil.

3:15 – 3:45 PM: BOOK REVIEW (E Hall Stage) – Sprint car driver Danny Varin will discuss his recently released book “Smoke Screen”. Varin, who was running directly behind Kevin Ward and Tony Stewart that tragic night on August 9, 2014 at the Cananadaigua Speedway, talks about his book, why he wrote it and how the incident he watched from the cockpit affected him personally.

4:00 – 5:00 PM: AUTOGRAPHS/ DORNEY PARK REUNION – (C-Hall Reunion Area) – Special Autograph session and interviews to include: Lorin Arthofer, Rick Karpeuk, Buzzy Rabenold, Roger Heffelfinger Jr., Darryl Bruenig, Mike Schatzenbach, Paul Koehler Sr., Dick Ruth, Kevin Kromer, Dennis Bailey, Randy Bailey, Clarence Ruppert, Earl Paules, Hal Resh, Charley Gilmore, Mike Eckhart, Wayne Renninger, Magee Miller, Dave Miller, Fran Hardner, Don “Chowder” Bauder, Gary Grim, Dick Boyer, Jim Roth and Kenny Hein.

4:00 – 5:30 PM: AUTOGRAPHS (E Hall Stage) – JEFFREY EARNARDT the 27 year old grandson of Dale Earnhardt Sr., will be returning to the NASCAR Cup Series again this year. Jeffrey will become the third-generation Earnhardt to have attended the show. Both his grandfather and father have attended in the past as well as his uncle, Dale, Jr. While at the show stop by the Pocono booth and take a look at one of the No. 3 Cup car his grandfather raced at the Richmond Fairgrounds back in 1989.

4:00 to 5:00 PM: AUTOGRAPHS (Pioneer Pole Buildings Display No. 104) – Meet Hall of Fame driver Billy Pauch Sr who continues to add to his 700 plus career victories and his son Billy Pauch Jr. who has earned the Super Star status himself in both Modified and open wheel competition.

5:00 – 6:00 PM: AUTOGRAPH SESSION (Area Auto Racing News booth No. 224) – Top 2016 northeast race winner Matt Sheppard will be signing autographs along with top divisional winners Mike Sweeney (LM), Keith Rocco (asphalt Modified) and Tyler Walton (Micro Sprints).

5:30-6:00: BOOK REVIEW (E HALL STAGE) – Author BONES BOURCIER and PAULA FLEMKE BOUCHARD will discuss “Ron Bouchard: Remembering the Kid from Fitchburg.” Rivals, teammates, friends and family members recall one of the Northeast’s most popular drivers in the book. During Bouchard’s spectacular Modified career he won from New England to Florida. He then moved to the NASCAR Cup Series where he produced a victory at Talladega and Rookie of the Year honors at stock car racing’s highest level.

6:15 – 7:15: BOOK SIGNING, MEET & GREET (Coastal 181 Booth No. 816) – Author Bones Bourcier and Paula flemke Bouchard, will be signing copies of “Ron Bouchard: Remembering The Kid From Fitchburg”.

7:00 PM: SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS (E Hall Stage) – Several important announcements will be made and awards presented. Among those in the spotlight on stage at this time will be the 2016 Area Auto Racing News Northeast Top Feature Winners.

7:30 PM: MS. MOTORSPORTS COMPETITION sponsored by Oliver Construction Enterprises (E Hall Stage) – Finals of the Oliver Constructin Ms. Motorsports 2017 competition!

Sunday, January 22, 2017

FAMILY DAY AT THE SHOW – CHILDREN UNDER 12 FREE

10:00 AM: BOX OFFICE OPENS, PRE-SHOW EXHIBITS AND INFORMATION (A-Hall Entrance Only): The public is invited to enter the D-Hall starting one-hour before the rest of the show opens.

10:15 AM: VICTORY LANE CHAPEL – The Racer’s Church, presented by Racing with Jesus Ministries.

11:15 – 9:00 PM: GO-KART RACEWAY OPENS (C Hall Raceway) – Race your racing buddies on an oval track for bragging rights in fast electric go karts. It’s just $10 a race. Tickets are available at the speedway location. You must be at least 12 years old and over 54 inches in height to take the green flag.

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM: AUTHOR BOOK SIGNING, MEET & GREET (Coastal 181 Booth No. 816): Len Kasper, “Spencer Speedway Legends 1957-1977” author will be available to sign books and discuss his book.

12:00 – 3:00 PM: AUTOGRAPHS (Monster Truck dispaly No. 1204) – Kids meet Monster Truck drivers Jessica Braukmann driver of Be Aware and Bill Braukmann driver of Shockwave and check out their trucks that will be on display all weekend.

12:30 – 2:00 PM: LITTLE MISS MOTORSPORTS (E- Hall Stage Area) – Girls in two age groups (“Tiny” 4-7 and “Little Miss” 8 -11) will compete for two crowns! There is no entry fee. Parents can sign up their daughter up until 11:30 at the stage area.

2:00 PM: KIDS BIG WHEEL RACES sponsored by RAACE Foundation (E- Hall Stage Area) – Children in three age groups (3-4, 5-6, 7-9) race for prizes and large trophies! Big Wheels are supplied (no one can use their own); and there is no entry fee, or need to pre-enter. Just sign up at the show before 1 PM on Sunday.

5:00 – 6:00 PM: (Room 1) The Basics of Racing – Presented by Roy Anderson of Anderson Race Cars. Set-up, tire and general maintenance on Street/Pure/Factory Stock and Front Wheel-Drive (asphalt and dirt) “U-car” divisions.

6:30 -7:15 PM: (Room 2) Legal Issues in Racing, and with the Racing Business – Presented by attorney Meri Van Blarcom-Gupko of Wiley, Malehorn, Sirota and Raynes legal firm. A practicing lawyer with an auto racing background, she will answer racing-related legal questions that you may have, such as sponsor liability, insurance and what responsibilities you need to be aware of as a racer and/or track operator. Open to racers and promoters/track managers. (Note: Legal questions will be answered at no charge during the presentation).

12:00 – 1:00 PM: (Room 1) United Racing Club 360 Sprint Cars Meeting – Presented by new URC president Rick Weller and the board led by Curt Michael will address members and interested new racers regarding the 2017 360 Sprint Car series, with special information available regarding URC’s movement into wingless racing this season. Purse, schedule and much more will be discussed. There will also be a question and answer session.

1:00 – 2:00 PM: (Room 2) Dirt Late Model Set-ups and Chassis Tuning – Presented by Jim Bernheisel, and sons Brandon and Bryan, of Bernheisel Race Components/Lazer Chassis. The Bernheisel family, one of the sport’s experts in dirt Late Model chassis building and driving, point you in the winning direction from Super to Crate Late Model competition.

1:15 – 2:15 PM: (Room 1) INTRODUCTION TO WINGLESS SPRINT CAR RACING –

2:15 – 3:15 PM: (Room 2): The Basics of Race Team Sponsorship – Presented by John Snyder, race team Media Relations consultant and motorsports journalist. The basics you need from writing proposals and who do send them to is covered from an expert who has had winning success.

2:30 – 3:30 PM: (Room 1) WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT RACING SHOCKS – Presented by Mike Walton and Bruce Harwood of Fox Shocks. Hear from the experts how you can tune your race car with shocks, what effect gas PSI has, linear vs. digressive valving, shock maintenance and how to read a dyno sheet. This informative seminar will conclude with a question and answer session.

3:30 – 4:30 PM: (Room 2) GETTING READY TO RACE AN ASPHALT MODIFIED OR SPORTSMAN CAR – Presented by Matt Hirschman of Hirschman’s Garage and Speed. Championship driver and speed shop owner Matt Hirschman will present the proper methods of maintaining not only the race car but the equipment and hauler both at the shop and then at the speedway.

3:45 – 4:45 PM: (Room 1): Winning Dirt Modified/Sportsman Prep – Presented by Jerry Higbie, the proprietor of Hig-Fab Chassis. Jerry will discuss a wide range of topics including preparing a dirt Modified for a racing event to switching over from Hoosier to American Racer tires; along with answering questions from those in the audience.

5:00 – 7:00 PM: (Room 1) SAFETY AT THE SPEEDWAY – Presented by Warren Alston, a veteran racing flagger and official; and by profession an Emergency Medical Services Chief and Lead Medical Adminstrator with Medcor. The first part of the seminar will cover what safety measures are, or should be, in place at local racetracks. Topics will include Safety Terms, Kinematics of Trauma, Scene Survey in an accident, Rapid Assessment (RPM) and Treatment Priorities. It will be followed by an actual demonstration, with a race car, of the “team approach” to remove an injured driver. A “must attend” for racetrack first responders, but also open to fans and track management/officials.

4:45- 5:45 PM: (Room 2): Taking Photos at the Track – Presented by award winning racing photographer Bob Yurko of Area Auto Racing News. For the “amateur” or the person looking to enter the business, this seminar provides “the basics” of racing photography. One attendee will get a chance to take photos at the Ms. Motorsports competition, with the professionals!

6:00 – 7:00 PM: (Room 2) Race Track/Tour & Series Media Workshop – Presented by Lincoln, Pa., Speedway media staff members Wayne Harper (press director) and Bill Meyer (webmaster). Open discussion between racing writers/photographers and track/series Promoters/Managers and Press Directors as to professionalism, credential usage and pre and post-event coverage. A featured topic will be “Today’s Racing Social Media”, with emphasis on how tracks/organizations are using Facebook, Twitter and related “social media” in publicizing their events; and “credential approval by tracks in the new era of social media.”