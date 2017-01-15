PPB Motorsports Seminar Schedule – Saturday, January 21, 2017

Friday, January 20, 2017

5:00 – 6:00 PM: (Room 1) The Basics of Racing – Presented by Roy Anderson of Anderson Race Cars. Set-up, tire and general maintenance on Street/Pure/Factory Stock and Front Wheel-Drive (asphalt and dirt) “U-car” divisions.

6:30 -7:15 PM: (Room 2) Legal Issues in Racing, and with the Racing Business – Presented by attorney Meri Van Blarcom-Gupko of Wiley, Malehorn, Sirota and Raynes legal firm. A practicing lawyer with an auto racing background, she will answer racing-related legal questions that you may have, such as sponsor liability, insurance and what responsibilities you need to be aware of as a racer and/or track operator. Open to racers and promoters/track managers. (Note: Legal questions will be answered at no charge during the presentation).

Saturday, January 21, 2017

12:00 – 1:00 PM: (Room 1) United Racing Club 360 Sprint Cars Meeting – Presented by new URC president Rick Weller and the board led by Curt Michael will address members and interested new racers regarding the 2017 360 Sprint Car series, with special information available regarding URC’s movement into wingless racing this season. Purse, schedule and much more will be discussed. There will also be a question and answer session.

1:00 – 2:00 PM: (Room 2) Dirt Late Model Set-ups and Chassis Tuning – Presented by Jim Bernheisel, and sons Brandon and Bryan, of Bernheisel Race Components/Lazer Chassis. The Bernheisel family, one of the sport’s experts in dirt Late Model chassis building and driving, point you in the winning direction from Super to Crate Late Model competition.

1:15 – 2:15 PM: (Room 1) INTRODUCTION TO WINGLESS SPRINT CAR RACING –

2:15 – 3:15 PM: (Room 2): The Basics of Race Team Sponsorship – Presented by John Snyder, race team Media Relations consultant and motorsports journalist. The basics you need from writing proposals and who do send them to is covered from an expert who has had winning success.

2:30 – 3:30 PM: (Room 1) WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT RACING SHOCKS – Presented by Mike Walton and Bruce Harwood of Fox Shocks. Hear from the experts how you can tune your race car with shocks, what effect gas PSI has, linear vs. digressive valving, shock maintenance and how to read a dyno sheet. This informative seminar will conclude with a question and answer session.

3:30 – 4:30 PM: (Room 2) GETTING READY TO RACE AN ASPHALT MODIFIED OR SPORTSMAN CAR – Presented by Matt Hirschman of Hirschman’s Garage and Speed. Championship driver and speed shop owner Matt Hirschman will present the proper methods of maintaining not only the race car but the equipment and hauler both at the shop and then at the speedway.

3:45 – 4:45 PM: (Room 1): Winning Dirt Modified/Sportsman Prep – Presented by Jerry Higbie, the proprietor of Hig-Fab Chassis. Jerry will discuss a wide range of topics including preparing a dirt Modified for a racing event to switching over from Hoosier to American Racer tires; along with answering questions from those in the audience.

5:00 – 7:00 PM: (Room 1) SAFETY AT THE SPEEDWAY – Presented by Warren Alston, a veteran racing flagger and official; and by profession an Emergency Medical Services Chief and Lead Medical Adminstrator with Medcor. The first part of the seminar will cover what safety measures are, or should be, in place at local racetracks. Topics will include Safety Terms, Kinematics of Trauma, Scene Survey in an accident, Rapid Assessment (RPM) and Treatment Priorities. It will be followed by an actual demonstration, with a race car, of the “team approach” to remove an injured driver. A “must attend” for racetrack first responders, but also open to fans and track management/officials.

4:45- 5:45 PM: (Room 2): Taking Photos at the Track – Presented by award winning racing photographer Bob Yurko of Area Auto Racing News. For the “amateur” or the person looking to enter the business, this seminar provides “the basics” of racing photography. One attendee will get a chance to take photos at the Ms. Motorsports competition, with the professionals!

6:00 – 7:00 PM: (Room 2) Race Track/Tour & Series Media Workshop – Presented by Lincoln, Pa., Speedway media staff members Wayne Harper (press director) and Bill Meyer (webmaster). Open discussion between racing writers/photographers and track/series Promoters/Managers and Press Directors as to professionalism, credential usage and pre and post-event coverage. A featured topic will be “Today’s Racing Social Media”, with emphasis on how tracks/organizations are using Facebook, Twitter and related “social media” in publicizing their events; and “credential approval by tracks in the new era of social media.”