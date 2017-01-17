In This Weeks AARN // January 17, 2017

TOP HEADLINES

Chili Bowl Is Taken By Oklahoma Native Son Christopher Bell

Chase Dowling, Donny Lia Reveal NWMT Plans With New Teams For ‘Limited Schedules’

New York Mod Man Larry Wight Lights Up Chili Bowl In Midget

PPB Motorsports Race Car & Trade Show Set For This Weekend At Greater Phila. Expo Center

Carl Edwards’ Departure From NASCAR Stuns Team, Fans

Jimmy Blewett Heading Back To Wall Stadium To Run For 2017 Modified Championship

Ryan Godown To Race For Three Different Dirt Mod Car Owners In ‘17

ARCA Daytona Test Draws Sixty Plus; Thereaut, Grala Among Fast Northeasterners