PPB Motorsports Show Takes Shape; Exhibitors, Race Cars Await Friday, 2:00 PM Opening

The vast majority of the hundreds of race cars and exhibitors are in place on the floor of the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center as of Thursday night at 8:00 p.m., seventeen hours before tickets go on sale for Day One of the PPB Motorsports Race Car & Trade Show in Oaks, Pa.

The Show runs from Friday, January 20 through Sunday, January 23.

Kevin Olson, noted for his USAC Sprint and Midget race car driver prowess and his outspoken nature, arrived at Philadelphia International Airport at 2:54 p.m., where he was met by Motorsports staffers Phil and Mary Good, who transported Olson back to his hotel room in King Of Prussia, Pa.

Olson will sign copies of his new tell-all book beginning Friday afternoon at the Coastal 181 Publishing Booth.

Second year exhibitor Jerry Higbie, Jr., owner of Hig Fab Chassis in Goshen, N.Y., shared the enthusiasm of most every exhibitor on Thursday set-up day, commenting, “No show in the forecast, you gotta love that.”

Higbie was referring to the 2016 Show which was weather affected. Nevertheless, Higbie was among a huge number of returnees for the 2017 Show. Numerous first time exhibitors including Extreme Energy Solutions of Sparta, N.J. are awaiting public scrutiny over the next three days,

Doors to the Show officially open at 2:00 p.m. Friday with pre-show viewing in the C-Hall section of the Expo Center starting at 1:00 p.m. On Saturday, Show hours are 11:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday will feature guest appearances by NASCAR Stock Car racing legend Richard Petty and aspiring talent Jeffrey Earnhardt. Saturday night will see the staging of the annual Ms. Motorsports

Pageant that will culminate with the crowning of Ms. Motorsports 2017 by her predecessor, Arynne Moody.

Visit www.aarn.com for a comprehensive schedule of events, exhibitors and days and times of guest appearances. Attendees are reminded that many drivers who are not scheduled for specific appearances are annual visitors to the Motorsports Show.