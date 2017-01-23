Newsmaker of the Week // PPB Motorsports 2017

The thirty-second PPB Motorsports Race Car & Trade Show played out over the three day weekend of January 20-22 in Oaks, Pa., with big crowds each of the three days, guest appearances by Richard Petty and Jeffrey Earnhardt, and the crowning of a new Ms. Motorsports in Taylor Albert.

The Show provided a fertile business climate for exhibitors and customers to interact and learn.

More than anything, the Motorsports Show demonstrated that racing is healthy, vibrant and desirable. And that’s not just good news – it’s a Newsmaker!