Newsmaker of the Week // Erick Rudolph

Ever since driver Erick Rudolph and TQ Midget car builder Mark Lafler teamed up for Indoor Auto Racing Series action, winning has been the norm.

This past weekend, Rudolph drove Lafler’s TQ to a third Gambler’s Classic victory, this one with a surprise ending that nearly saw rival Zane Zeiner steal the win at the finish line.

Their first Gambler’s win was in 2012, the second in 2015 and now this one.

Rudolph is an unemotional sort. In fact, there were plenty of drivers who finished behind him were celebrating enthusiastically over far lesser achievements.

As the 2017 Gambler’s Classic winner, Erick Rudolph has captured the headlines once again as Area Auto Racing News’ Newsmaker for the week of January 31, 2017