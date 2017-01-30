This Week in AARN // January 31, 2017

Erick Rudolph Wins Gambler’s Classic In Atlantic City; Ryan Flores Claims Indoor Racing Series Title
AARN Writers Don & JoAnn Davies Inducted Into NYSSCA Hall Of Fame
Mansfield Speedway’s New Owner Rips Up Pavement, Replaces It With Clay
Long Time New England Photographer Howie Hodge Remembered Fondly After Weekend Passing
NASCAR Brass Meets NWMT Owners To Discuss’17 Season Changes
Daytona Rolex 24 Win By New Prototype Cadillac Comes With Jeff Gordon Driving
Brent Marks Readies For First WoO Season With New Race Car Graphics Package
Harrison Burton Tops High Powered Asphalt Late Model Field In Georgia