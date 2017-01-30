This Week in AARN // January 31, 2017

TOP HEADLINES

Erick Rudolph Wins Gambler’s Classic In Atlantic City; Ryan Flores Claims Indoor Racing Series Title

AARN Writers Don & JoAnn Davies Inducted Into NYSSCA Hall Of Fame

Mansfield Speedway’s New Owner Rips Up Pavement, Replaces It With Clay

Long Time New England Photographer Howie Hodge Remembered Fondly After Weekend Passing

NASCAR Brass Meets NWMT Owners To Discuss’17 Season Changes

Daytona Rolex 24 Win By New Prototype Cadillac Comes With Jeff Gordon Driving

Brent Marks Readies For First WoO Season With New Race Car Graphics Package

Harrison Burton Tops High Powered Asphalt Late Model Field In Georgia