Newsmaker of the Week / /Mike Pegher, Jr

A getaway from the harsh winter of western Pennsylvania to the subtropical Tampa Bay area of Florida proved to be far more than a period of rest and relaxation for Late Model driver Mike Pegher, Jr.

At East Bay Speedway, Pegher won the first and third of the three Crate Late Model A-Mains last weekend and was fifth in the middle round. Those finishes were enough to earn bonus money as the Series champion.

What made Pegher’s success so remarkable is the fact that among the forty entries at East Bay for the three-race series, 36 of them were native Floridians.

So Pegher shone brilliantly as an outsider three nights running. That’s the way to kick off a racing season, in a profitable – and Newsmaking – way.