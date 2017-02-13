Newsmaker of the Week // Donny Schatz

No one doubts the ability, raw talent, and incredible drive to win of Donny Schatz.

He doesn’t make mistakes, doesn’t give up until the checkered flag has fallen, and keeps on piling up the wins, titles and loot.

Schatz’s three 410 Sprint Car starts, in the All Star Circuit Of Champions Bubba’s Raceway Park this past weekend, showed conclusively that Donny’s still the man to beat – two wins and a second place finish in the races and, of all things, the All Star Series points lead heading into Volusia Speedway Park Wednesday.

What is a virtual certainty is that Donny Schatz, AARN Newsmaker Of The Week, will capturing many more headlines in 2017.