This Week in AARN // April 11, 2017

TOP HEADLINES

Andy Bachetti Dazzles STSS Field In OCFS Hard Clay Open

Rowan Pennink, ‘Ole Blue’ Claim Popular Thompson NWMT Icebreaker Victory

Hirthler Brothers Shine Bright In Grandview Speedway Season Opener; Claim Mod, Sportsman Features

Duane Howard, Curt Michael Star In Bridgeport Mod, URC Sprint Twin Bill

Hot Streak: Doug Esh Now Two Straight In Port Royal 410 Sprints

Susky Surprise: Logan Wagner Nabs Season’s 410 Sprint Main

Jersey Guy Stillwaggon Wins Two 360 Sprint Races In The Carolinas

Ryan Kerr’s Aluminum Small Block Engine Banned By STSS Promoter Brett Deyo

All Star Ace Chad Kemenah Shows Plenty Of Firepower At Atomic

First 410 Mercer Win For Flick Comes In Western PA Track Season Opener