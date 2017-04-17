Newsmaker of the Week // Lucas Wolfe

Lucas Wolfe got the job done Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway.

The veteran driver, who establishes a well reasoned schedule of when and where and with what he will race, executed perfectly in this race, Lincoln’s prestigious ‘Spring Championship’.

When the checkered flag flew, Wolfe was under it first, earning a cool five grand for himself and car owner Michael Barshinger. It was the highest first place payoff of the weekend in Central Pennsylvania and the first big payoff 410 race in the region this year.

It all bodes well for Wolfe moving forward. In the present. Wolfe’s winning ride at Lincoln makes him a Newsmaker.