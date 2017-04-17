This Week in AARN // April 18, 2017

TOP HEADLINES

American Racer Tires Prove Competitive, Consistent In Mahoning Valley Mod, LM Debut

Dewease Closes In On Rahmer’s Williams Grove All Time Win Standard With Friday 410 Victory

Cumberland (MD) Speedway. Reopens After Five Year Closure; DJ Troutman Backs Up Prior Bedford LM Score To Nail Two Win Weekend

Lincoln’s Spring Championship 410 Test Is Passed With Flying Colors By Lucas Wolfe, Earns $5,000 Top Prize

Billy Pauch, Jr. Is Popular New Egypt Speedway Modified Season Opener Victor

Rick Laubach’s Back On Top At Bridgeport With Different Car