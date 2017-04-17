This Week in AARN // April 18, 2017

American Racer Tires Prove Competitive, Consistent In Mahoning Valley Mod, LM Debut
Dewease Closes In On Rahmer’s Williams Grove All Time Win Standard With Friday 410 Victory
Cumberland (MD) Speedway. Reopens After Five Year Closure; DJ Troutman Backs Up Prior Bedford LM Score To Nail Two Win Weekend
Lincoln’s Spring Championship 410 Test Is Passed With Flying Colors By Lucas Wolfe, Earns $5,000 Top Prize
Billy Pauch, Jr. Is Popular New Egypt Speedway Modified Season Opener Victor
Rick Laubach’s Back On Top At Bridgeport With Different Car