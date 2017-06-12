Newsmaker of the Week // Ryan Blaney

Winning a NASCAR Cup race is something that’s almost to be expected of the top drivers who have been knocking down the checkered flags for years.

That’s why when a first time winner breaks through, it’s big news.

At Pocono Raceway last Sunday afternoon, the oldest team in NASCAR, the Wood Brothers, found victory with young Ryan Blaney, Dave’s son, the late Lou’s grandson.

This was no win occasioned by unusual circumstances. Blaney simply outdrove his challengers when he had to. When he took the checkered flag, he did something his father had tried, but failed to do during his NASCAR stint – win one.

There’s a lot to like about this, a win by a classy young man from a storied dirt track racing northeastern racing family, the making of a bona fide star right before the eyes of Pocono’s fans.

A great result – and a Newsmaker of a happening!