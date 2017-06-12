This Week in AARN // June 13, 2017

Ryan Blaney Gets First Career NASCAR Monster Cup Win In Front Of Adoring Pocono Fans
Matt Hirschman Races To Lake Erie RoC Mod Checkered In Hard Fought Battle
Eldora Dream Is Scott Bloomquist’s Wish Come True – For The Seventh Time
Sheppard Saves Tires, Wins Five Mile Point Super DIRT Series Race On Cords
Jeff Rine’s Selinsgrove Appalachian LM Series Triumph Gives Him Series Title
Tommy Barrett, Jr. Takes MTS Mod Biggie At Seekonk
Glen Ridge Speedway To Reopen Under New Management Team; June 25 Is Inaugural
Hodnett Gets Hot: Takes 410 Top Laurels At Susky, Port Royal
Maximum Wattage: Ryan’s Unbeatable In Bridgeport Big Blocks