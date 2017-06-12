This Week in AARN // June 13, 2017

TOP HEADLINES

Ryan Blaney Gets First Career NASCAR Monster Cup Win In Front Of Adoring Pocono Fans

Matt Hirschman Races To Lake Erie RoC Mod Checkered In Hard Fought Battle

Eldora Dream Is Scott Bloomquist’s Wish Come True – For The Seventh Time

Sheppard Saves Tires, Wins Five Mile Point Super DIRT Series Race On Cords

Jeff Rine’s Selinsgrove Appalachian LM Series Triumph Gives Him Series Title

Tommy Barrett, Jr. Takes MTS Mod Biggie At Seekonk

Glen Ridge Speedway To Reopen Under New Management Team; June 25 Is Inaugural

Hodnett Gets Hot: Takes 410 Top Laurels At Susky, Port Royal

Maximum Wattage: Ryan’s Unbeatable In Bridgeport Big Blocks