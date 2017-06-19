Newsmaker of the Week // Kyle Larson

It’s no secret that today’s upper echelon racers are specialists. Few deviate from their chosen paths, once they are reached.

Yet at the same time, versatility is a quality that is greatly admired of those who can make anything go fast.

That’s why Kyle Larson’s talents were being talked about across the racing spectrum after the Californian won a World Of Outlaws Sprint car feature on Tuesday night in Nebraska, then, five days later, raced to a late race win in the NASCAR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

A win at a Nebraska bullring on dirt in a 410 Sprint car. A win on a two mile high speed tri-oval in a NASCAR Cup car.

Who does that anymore? Only one man – Kyle Larson, AARN’s Newsmaker Of The Week of Tuesday, June 20, 2017.