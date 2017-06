This Week in AARN // June 20, 2017

TOP HEADLINES

Matt Hirschman Wins Jennerstown RoC Modified Main With Late Race Charge

Ryan Preece Claims NWMT Thompson, MTS Riverhead Majors Three Days Apart

Ryan Watt Spectacular In Diamond State STSS Come-From-Behind Sweep To Victory

Six Races, Six Winners In USAC Eastern Storm: Bacon, Meseraull, Thomas, Windom, Courtney In Sprints; Swanson In Silver Crowns

After WoO Sprint, NASCAR Monster Cup Wins In One Week, Kyle Larson Eyes PA Speedweek

Brett Hearn’s 100th Leb Val Big Block Score Moves Him Closer To 900th Career Win Summit

Waterford Hosts Practice; Season Opener Planned For This Saturday

Lucas Wolfe Doubles In Central PA 410s With Selinsgrove, Lincoln Checkereds

Hossfeld Back On Top In Lancaster SST Mods After Early Season DQ

Tim Shaffer, Rain Are Ohio Sprint Speedweek Stories