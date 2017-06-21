Indoor Auto Racing Coming To Albany, NY Feb. 9-10, 2018

TRENTON, NJ – The inevitable gloom of winter in central New York will be brightened considerably with the announcement by Len Sammons, promoter of the Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series Fueled by VP Racing Fuels, that indoor racing will return to the Empire State on Friday and Saturday, February 9-10, 2018 at Time Union Center in Albany, NY.

“Putting together a race in New York State has always been one of our Indoor Auto Racing Series goals,” Sammons said. “This is a strong market for us and we anticipate solid fan and competitor support.”

Indoor TQ Midget racing has a rich history in the state of New York.

The last Indoor TQ Midget race run in the Empire State was on March 9, 2002, at Niagara Falls Convention Center, the 58th such event held there.

“The Niagara Falls races were a huge happening in New York State for years,” Sammons commented. “In fact, our first event in Atlantic City was the winter after the Convention Center closed. A lot of the drivers and cars that ran there became part of our events.”

Other Indoor races over the years in New York were run at Island Garden and Commack, both on Long Island; at the Rochester Syracuse and Utica War Memorials, and at Madison Square Garden in New York City (one race).

All told, a total of 130 Indoor races have been conducted previously among the various venues.

While no Indoor TQ Midget races have been held in New York State in fourteen years, one driver, Erick Rudolph of Ransomville, N.Y., has reigned supreme in Len Sammons-promoted races in recent years.

Rudolph, an accomplished dirt Modified outdoor driver, has won nine Indoor Auto Racing Series features, more than any other driver. Rudolph will be eager to add a home state win to his career resume.

Among Rudolph’s chief rivals are New England’s Ted Christopher and North Carolinian Ryan Flores.

Christopher, from Plainvile, Ct., a New England paved track Modified specialist, is a seven time Indoor winner.

Flores of Cornelius, N.C., was the 2016 champion of the Indoor Series. Flores, recently celebrated a victory on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series working as a front tire changer for the Wood Brothers and driver Ryan Blaney.

The two days of racing will feature complete programs of TQ Midget racing and Slingshot competition.

TQ Midgets are purpose-built open wheel cars powered by 636 or 750cc motorcycle engines modified for indoor racing. They develop top speeds in excess of 75 MPH. TQs weigh approximately 825 pounds.

Slingshots are mini-modifieds, in theory, are all identical. Each comes from one central source, Speedway Entertainment

and each uses a 600 V-Twin Briggs & Stratton engine. Very few variants to the ‘spec’ car are permitted.

Ticket purchasing information, entry forms, procedures, technical and race procedural rules will be released shortly.

Len Sammons Productions is currently seeking title and event sponsorship for the first annual Albany Indoor Race. Interested parties should contact Danny Sammons at 609-888-3618 or danny@aarn.com for info.

Entries for each of the two classes will be limited.

The Albany race will be part of the 2018 Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series Fueled By VP Racing Fuels.

The Series will open on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa., in an event sponsored by Ironton Telephone.

The Gambler’s Classic NAPA Know How Weekend of January 26-27, 2018 follows in Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall.

For all future developments with the Albany race and the Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled By VP Racing Fuels, visit IndoorAutoRacing.com.