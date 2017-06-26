Newsmaker of the Week // Jimmy Blewett

One of the oldest Stock Car races in the United States is the Garden State Classic at Wall (NJ) Stadium. The race traces its roots back to 1957 and while its format has changed somewhat over time, it is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious asphalt Modified races in the northeast.

Jimmy Blewett, whose racing family’s roots stretch almost as far back as the Classic’s, wanted to win this race as much as anyone can imagine.

And on Saturday night, Blewett did just that. Known as a hard charger, Blewett won this one with restraint, good strategy, and most importantly, meticulous preparation. It was fun to watch.

For demonstrating the precision needed to win the most significant race of the year at Wall Stadium, Jimmy Blewett is Area Auto Racing News’ Newsmaker Of The Week