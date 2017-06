This Week in AARN // June 27, 2017

TOP HEADLINES

Ryan Watt, Mark Pettyjohn Are Big Winners Of Delaware’s Annual Camp Barnes Race

Decker Holds Off Sheppard To Win SDS Outlaw Speedway Thriller

Overton’s Hot As A Firecracker In WoO Lernerville 100 Lap Romp

Seitz Solid In Stafford ISMA Win

Friesen’s Outside Charge Earns Him STSS Afton Action 50 Checkered

Long Islander Timmy Solomito Defends Home Turf At Riverhead With NASCAR Mod Tour Victory

Weedsport Wingless Sprint Race Is All Mark Smith’s

Improbable: Lucas Wolfe Flips, Then Wins Port Royal 410 Sprint Thriller

Wall Stadium’s Storied Garden State Classic Falls To Jimmy Blewett For Fourth Time

New London-Waterford Speebowl Reopens; Keith Rocco, Anthony Nocella Are Glad It Did