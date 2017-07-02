Newsmaker of the Week // Tim McCreadie

The McCreadie name in northeastern auto racing circles remains syonymous with Dirt Modified excellence even though second generation driver Tim McCreadie has spending most of his time over the past decade racing Dirt Late Models across the nation.

McCreadie has always retained a fondness for Big Block Mods however, and races them whenever his schedule permits, which isn’t often.

‘T-Mac’ was thus a surprise starter in Brett Hearn’s ‘Big Show 9’ at Albany-Saratoga Speedway last Tuesday night.

But by the end of the $10,000-to-win, 100-lap Super DIRT Series race, McCreadie was the very popular winner.

In a race that is being heralded as one of the most competitive of the year, McCreadie reigned supreme, this in a Series that is notorious for domination by its ‘regulars’.

Though Tim McCreadie has won richer races, this one was spectacular, unusual, popular – and a Newsmaker!