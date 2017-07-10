This Week in AARN // July 11, 2017

TOP HEADLINES

Kyle Larson, Lance Dewease, Freddie Rahmer, Danny Dietrich, Trey Starks, Rico Abreu Win PA Speedweek Races But Winless Lucas Wolfe Takes PA Speedweek Championship

Stafford’s SK 5K Is Won By Teenager Chase Dowling In A Romp

Jimmy Wells Denied Accord STSS Win Off Last Turn By Anthony Perrego

Sheppard Red Hot, Goes Back To Back At Outlaw, Canandaigua

Georgia’s Golden Isles Speedway Closes Abruptly

First Super DIRT Series Race On Airborne’s New Dirt Track Is Won By Lightnin’ Larry Wight

Watt Stays Hot: Wins Two Of Three Mod Mains At Bridgeport

Phil Scott, New Hampshire’s State Governor, Wins Late Model Feature At Thunder Road

Northeast Modifed Hall Of Fame Inductees Enshrined In Monday Weedsport Ceremony