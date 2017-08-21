Newsmaker of the Week // Glenndon Forsythe

Glenndon Forsythe has been running on the rugged Central PA 410 Sprint Car circuit for enough years to have earned a reputation as a skilled, consistent, workmanlike shoe who hangs out at or near the top five and picks up a win or two just about every year.

So in a sense, it wasn’t wholly unexpected that Forsythe would be the PA Posse guy who would rise at the occasion at Lincoln Speedway Saturday night and beat the All Star Sprint regulars.

Yet whenever a regional racer upsets the national stars, that’s news. It distinguishes that driver forever more as a winner, on his home turf, against the big boys.

Glenndon Forsythe, by his popular win, retold, once again that classic Newsmaker story: local boy makes good.