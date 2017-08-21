This Week in AARN // August 22, 2017

TOP HEADLINES

Rahmer, Dietrich, Forsythe & Hodnett Vanquish All Stars In Pennsy

Thorson, Boat Wrap USAC PA Midget Speedweek With Victores

RoC Champ Patrick Emerling Upsets NWMT Regulars At Bristol

STSS Debut At Albany-Saratoga Is Another Winning Ride For Matt Sheppard

Brandon Sheppard Takes Two Of Three WoO Late Model Mains; Rookie Devin Moran Surprises At Georgetown

Will Power Formidable In Pocono IndyCar 500 Thriller

Kyle Busch Sweeps Monster Cup, Xfinity, Truck Bristol NASCAR Races

MTS Mod Tour Win To Rowan Pennink At Monadnock

Kutztown Season Ends With Tim Buckwalter Winning SpeedSTR Finale & Season Title

Historic TQ Midget Race At Pocono Raceway Is Won By Matt Janisch