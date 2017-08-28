Newsmaker of the Week // JJ Grasso

Sometimes in auto racing, it just happens: a driver takes a liking to a particular track and excels in a particular race.

So it was last Wednesday, August 23 at New Egypt Speedway when JJ Grasso swept to victory in the rich Jersey Rush XII 410 Sprint Car race. The win for Grasso was his third in the seven runnings of this event.

To accent the unusual nature of all of this, Grasso’s Jersey Rush XII score was his first win this year.

JJ has often said that as much as he likes New Egypt Speedway, he doesn’t really know why the track has been so good to him. But it surely has, putting Grasso in the headlines once again, making JJ a Newsmaker!