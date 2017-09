This Week in AARN // September 5, 2017

TOP HEADLINES

Hometown Hero Jeff Rine Beats World Of Outlaw Late Model Drivers At Selinsgrove

DJ Shullick Claims 61st Oswego Speedway Supermodified Classic

In Ohio 410 Sprints: Two For Tim Shaffer, One For Saldana, Huge $10,000 Wayne Co. Score For Caleb Helms

Forty One Years After First One, Jimmy Horton Claims Orange County Big Block Modified Crown

Brett Hearn In Charge At Lebanon Valley’s Mr. Dirt SDS Classic; Pockets $17,500

Duane Howard’s Two Win Week: Battle On The Beach Thurs., Coalcracker Sun.

Hodnett Sweeps Williams Grove’s 410 Sprint, URC Double header

Tyler County’s $25,000 LOLMDS Top Prize Is Jonathan Davenport’s

Port Royal’s 50th Tuscarora All Star Race Goes Saturday With $50,000 To Win On The Line

Woodhull Raceway Announces Big Block Weekly Schedule For 2018

At Age 74, Denny Soltis Wins Lebanon Valley Modified Feature

Rowan Pennink Doubles At Stafford With VMRS, SK Victories