Newsmaker of the Week // Lance Dewease

Lance Dewease’s race to the rich Tuscarara 50 win Saturday at Port Royal Speedway was set up by a thrilling drive to victory the night before and was preceded by five previous Tuscarora 50 scores.

Ever since joining forces with car owner Don Kreitz, Dewease’s penchant for winning high profile races seems to be unquenchable.

On this night, before one of the biggest crowds ever to see at race at Port Royal, Dewease dominated. Long a fan favorite, this win enhanced his reputation even more as one of the bravest, fastest Sprint Car racers of this time and of any time.

That he and his team have $56,000 plus dollars to show for their efforts is significant. But it’s not just the money. Lance Dewease is driven to win, meeting expectation, and therefore, making News!