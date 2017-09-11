This Week in AARN // September 12, 2017

Port Royal Tuscarora Two Day Sweep Nets Lance Dewease Over $56,000
Jonathan Davenport Is On Top Of The World After Eldora Score
Ronnie Johnson & Jake Spraker Part Ways; Each Win In Their Next Starts
Fulton & Utica Rome Promoters Drop Big Blocks; To Feature DIRTcar 358 Mods As Main Class In ‘18
URC To Develop Low Buck 360 Alternative; Michael And USAC Combine For Wingless 360 Series
Brandon Grosso Reveals Plans To Go Full Time ARCA Racing In 2018
Down To The Wire Port Royal Title Chase Falls To Brock Zearfoss
Big Bucks Buffalino Score Comes In New Egypt Legends Of The Fall Small Block Classic
Christopher Starts Last, Finishes First In Stafford SKs; Nears Track Title