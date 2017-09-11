This Week in AARN // September 12, 2017

TOP HEADLINES

Port Royal Tuscarora Two Day Sweep Nets Lance Dewease Over $56,000

Jonathan Davenport Is On Top Of The World After Eldora Score

Ronnie Johnson & Jake Spraker Part Ways; Each Win In Their Next Starts

Fulton & Utica Rome Promoters Drop Big Blocks; To Feature DIRTcar 358 Mods As Main Class In ‘18

URC To Develop Low Buck 360 Alternative; Michael And USAC Combine For Wingless 360 Series

Brandon Grosso Reveals Plans To Go Full Time ARCA Racing In 2018

Down To The Wire Port Royal Title Chase Falls To Brock Zearfoss

Big Bucks Buffalino Score Comes In New Egypt Legends Of The Fall Small Block Classic

Christopher Starts Last, Finishes First In Stafford SKs; Nears Track Title