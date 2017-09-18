NEWSMAKER OF THE WEEK // TED CHRISTOPHER

Ted Christopher’s death in a plane crash while en route to compete in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Touring Series race at Riverhead Raceway has cast a broad and deep pall over the auto racing community.

In a sport where tens of thousands try, few achieve legendary status.

TC did.

He did it by winning 378 career features, by being among the most aggressive drivers ever to wheel an Asphalt Modified.

He was a headline maker because of the rough and tumble way he played the game.

He was a star. He an articulate student of the sport, a relentless critic of his fellow racers, and equally hard on himself.

Ted Christopher, as he so often has been, was a Newsmaker – one final time.

May he rest in peace.