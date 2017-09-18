This Week in AARN // September 19, 2017

Ted Christopher Dies In Plane Crash En Route To Riverhead Mod Tour Race
Four Open Cockpit Pennsy Drivers Recovering From Crash Injuries
Jeff Strunk Wins Grandview’s Freedom 76’er For Record Breaking Seventh Time
Missouri’s Brian Brown Sweeps Back To Back All Star Sprint Mains At Selinsgrove, Bedford
Four Features, Four Winners On Mahoning Modified Bill Teel Memorial Card
Timmy Solomito Uses Late Race Lapped Traffic To Beat Coby In Riverhead NWMT Thriller
Red Hot Andy Bachetti Claims Wade Decker Memorial At Thunder Mountain
Californian Carson Macedo Tops Ohsweken’s Canadian Nationals 360 Sprints
Frankie Herr Wins Seventh Career Super Sportsman 100 At Susky
Fuller Derails Sheppard In Super DIRT Car Mohawk Race; ‘Super Matt’ Still Claims Two