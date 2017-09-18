This Week in AARN // September 19, 2017

TOP HEADLINES

Ted Christopher Dies In Plane Crash En Route To Riverhead Mod Tour Race

Four Open Cockpit Pennsy Drivers Recovering From Crash Injuries

Jeff Strunk Wins Grandview’s Freedom 76’er For Record Breaking Seventh Time

Missouri’s Brian Brown Sweeps Back To Back All Star Sprint Mains At Selinsgrove, Bedford

Four Features, Four Winners On Mahoning Modified Bill Teel Memorial Card

Timmy Solomito Uses Late Race Lapped Traffic To Beat Coby In Riverhead NWMT Thriller

Red Hot Andy Bachetti Claims Wade Decker Memorial At Thunder Mountain

Californian Carson Macedo Tops Ohsweken’s Canadian Nationals 360 Sprints

Frankie Herr Wins Seventh Career Super Sportsman 100 At Susky

Fuller Derails Sheppard In Super DIRT Car Mohawk Race; ‘Super Matt’ Still Claims Two