Newsmaker of the Week // Matt Hirschman

Conventional wisdom in auto racing is that to win lots of races, you have to enter lots of races. While that axiom may be true for most drivers, Matt Hirschman certainly subscribes to an opposite philosophy.

This past Saturday at Seekonk (MA) Speedway, Hirschman raced his way to his fifteenth victory of 2017, and it came in just his 30th start. That’s a .500 win percentage.

This was no easy ride for Hirschman and up until the final lap it could have gone either way. But as he seems to with amazing regularly, Matt pulled it off.

By picking and choosing his own schedule, Hirschman has won lots of high dollar races. This win was worth $6,000 plus a $1,500 bonus that had been posted as a “bounty” for the driver who could beat Hirschman. It’s the latest triumph in what has been a Newsmaker of a season for ‘Money Matt’.