This Week in AARN // October 31, 2017

TOP HEADLINES

Matt Hirschman Completes Tri Track Open Mod Series Four Race Sweep At Seekonk; Runs Record To 15 Wins In 30 Starts

STSS Promoter Brett Deyo Announces 2018 Sunoco Race Fuels Deal; Competitors Could Benefit From Huge Point Fund Incentives

Ryan Godown, Ricky Elliott, Duane Howard Score Mid Atlantic Championship Victories At Georgetown Speedway

Central PA Sprint Season Finale At Susky Is Claimed By Lance Dewease

Dave Marcuccilli’s 20th Win Of 2017 In Dirt Sportsman Racing Comes In Charlotte Headliner

Merrittville To Run V6 Stock Cars In New Division For ‘18

Jimmy Horton, Dave Kneisel Among 2017 NYSCCA Hall of Fame Inductees

Entries Pour In For East Coast Indoor Dirt Nationals, Allentown, Atlantic City, Albany Indoor Auto Racing Series Events

Bridgeport‘s Thomas Memorial Micro Nationals Runs Two, Loses One To Rain; Big Track Now Readies For URC Weekend