Newsmaker of the Week // @MattSheppard

Matt Sheppard concluded his remarkable 2017 season with a come-from-behind championship drive in the final race of the Super DIRT Series.

Sheppard’s win was the 41st of his season and the twelfth of the Super DIRT Series.

What sets this one apart is the fact that Sheppard’s season title came despite missing two point races, and being stripped of points in a third. The severe sanctions were in response to an on-track physical confrontation with a fellow competitor.

Next come the post-season awards and salutations. But for now, Matt Sheppard can savor a run to a championship so dramatic and improbable that it made big news!