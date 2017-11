This Week in AARN // November 7, 2017

TOP HEADLINES

Selinsgrove Speedway Moving Pits Out Of The Infield In Time For 2018 Season Opener

Matt Hirschman’s Win In Concord’s North South Shootout Is No Surprise

Donny Schatz, Brandon Sheppard & Matt Sheppard Leave Charlotte World Finals With Season Championships

Wolfe, Stillwaggon Fly High In Bridgeport’s URC Big Track Challenge

Burned Paradise Speedway Micro Sprint Driver Continues On Road To Recovery

American Canadian Tour Is Sold To New Thunder Road Speedway Operator