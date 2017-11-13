Newsmaker of the Week // Matt Kenseth

It’s been said that it’s better retire a winner than to hang on too long.

Matt Kenseth, who made it fairly clear that he was not walking away willingly from NASCAR Sprint Cup racing, had the last laugh Saturday at Phoenix Raceway when he won the Cup race in what is to be his next-to-last career start.

The normally staid Kenseth shed a tear or two in post-race interviews, endearing himself to a generation of race fans who appreciated his professionalism and attitude.

A lot has changed in racing since Matt Kenseth started. Recall that the ‘Playoffs’ were divined by NASCAR after Kenseth won his one and only season title, but only one race.

There’s no better story than having a proven winner go out a winner. That’s what Matt Kenseth did Saturday – and it was a Newsmaker of an event across the spectrum of motorsports!